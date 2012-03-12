Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, March 12 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

The Spanish government believes Bankia will have to find a partner within weeks to ensure its survival and does not rule out a merger with Caixa, El Mundo reported, citing unnamed government sources.

SACYR

The builder and two savings banks are planning to sell their joint 45 percent in Itinere, Expansion reported, citing sources close to the motorway group. Sacyr has valued its 15 percent of Itinere at 173 million euros, it said.

FERROVIAL

BAA posted a 2.5 percent rise in February passenger numbers.

REPSOL

Argentine oil company YPF must reinvest its profits in production and should not pay dividends during a “long period” until it reverses its slide in output, an Argentine government official said on Friday.

ENERGY

Spain’s energy watchdog issued recommendations on Friday to fix a power market structure which has built up a government-backed 24 billion euro debt pile, including a rise in bills paid by consumers.

The report also proposed cutting distribution and transportation fees paid to national grid operator REE and gas pipeline manager Enagas, whose shares fell sharply on Friday.

