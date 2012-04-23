Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Argentine oil group YPF has cut computer links with parent Repsol, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, following Buenos Aires’ plans unveiled last week to seize control of the leading energy company.

BANKIA

Spain’s third-biggest bank by assets, expects to post a profit for the first quarter of 2012, Chief Executive Francisco Verdu said on Sunday.

