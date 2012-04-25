FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
April 25, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain’s second biggest bank is due to post its first quarter earnings before the market opens. Analysts expect net profits to drop by 18 percent from a year ago due to writing down some soured property assets.

For a full story, click on

BANKINTER

Analysts expect the bank to post a 14-percent fall in first-quarter earnings, before the market opens.

ABERTIS

The toll-road company will hold a conference call at 1000 GMT to discuss its first-quarter results.

ANTENA 3

The television broadcaster holds a shareholders’ meeting to approve its merger with peer La Sexta.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.