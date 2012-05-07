Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

The Spanish government and the Bank of Spain are preparing a sweeping reform of Bankia, including a big injection of cash and changes to the lender’s management, El Pais reported on Monday. 

The bank may tap Spain’s state-backed bank restructuring fund, the FROB, by selling it 500 million euros ($656 million)in covertible bonds -- known as CoCos, ABC newspaper reported on Saturday. Bankia declined to comment.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial, the owner of Heathrow airport, is in advanced talks to buy 3i’s Enterprise, Britain’s biggest street-sweeping company, in a 500 million pound deal, the Sunday Times reported.

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO, REPSOL

Chief Executive Manuel Manrique dismissed the idea of selling the 10 percent stake it holds in Repsol at current prices in an interview with El Pais on Sunday.

ECONOMY

Spain is planning to issue around 30 billion euros ($39 billion) in a new kind of bond -- ‘hispanobonos’ -- to support its regions, El Mundo reported on Sunday without citing sources.

