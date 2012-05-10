Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain’s government on Wednesday took over ailing lender Bankia, the country’s fourth biggest bank, trying to dispel mounting concerns over the cost of a definitive cleanup of the limping financial sector four years after a property market crash.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol is due to publish first-quarter results before the market opens, revealing how much the loss of its YPF unit in Argentina will impact earnings.

IBERDROLA, GAMESA, SACYR, INDRA

Iberdrolal and Gamesa are due to report first-quarter results before the open while Sacyr and Indra will report after the close.

