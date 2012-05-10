FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
May 10, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain’s government on Wednesday took over ailing lender Bankia, the country’s fourth biggest bank, trying to dispel mounting concerns over the cost of a definitive cleanup of the limping financial sector four years after a property market crash.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol is due to publish first-quarter results before the market opens, revealing how much the loss of its YPF unit in Argentina will impact earnings.

IBERDROLA, GAMESA, SACYR, INDRA

Iberdrolal and Gamesa are due to report first-quarter results before the open while Sacyr and Indra will report after the close.

