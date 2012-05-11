Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, IAG, FCC, ACCIONA and DIA report earnings for the first quarter of the year on Friday.

BANKS

Spain is expected to present a new reform to complete the clean-up of its banks on Friday after difficult last-minute talks between the government and lenders.

ECONOMY

The National Statistics Institute (INE) is due to release April inflation data at 0700 GMT