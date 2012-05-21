FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Energy
May 21, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spain’s Repsol has canceled its contract to supply Argentina with liquefied natural gas (LNG), just weeks after the country seized control of the energy company’s majority stake in YPF , a document obtained by Reuters on Friday showed.

Separately, Repsol said on Friday that the first well in an oil exploration project in Cuban waters has come up dry, delivering bad news to the communist island striving for economic strength and energy independence.

ECONOMY

Spain’s government faces a crisis of confidence from nervous investors after admitting late on Friday its 2011 public deficit was higher than it had previously reported due to adjusted accounts in three of its regions.

