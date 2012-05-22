FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Piracy
May 22, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANESTO

Spanish bank Banesto majority owned by Santander, said on Monday CEO Jose Garcia Cantera has resigned and would be replaced by Javier San Felix.

