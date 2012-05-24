Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain said on Wednesday its rescue of problem lender Bankia would cost at least 9 billion euros ($11 billion), as the government tries to clean up a banking system that threatens to drag the country deeper into the euro zone crisis.

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa has hired engineer Ignacio Martin as new chairman to replace Jorge Calvet, who has stepped down, the company said on Wednesday.

