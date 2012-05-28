Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Bankia

On Saturday Bankia, which has been rescued by the government, revealed the extent of future losses it expects on real estate assets, refinanced loans and mortgages, and said it was preparing to sell off stakes it has in big corporations.

On Sunday a government source said the government was mulling recapitalizing Bankia via an injection of government bonds, which the bank can then use as collateral to raise cash at the European Central Bank.

Banco Popular, Bankinter, Banca Civica , Bankia

S&P lowered credit ratings on several Spanish banks

