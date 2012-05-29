Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent danger level on Monday and Bankia shares hit record lows after the government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender. On Monday evening, Bankia’s parent group BFA also restated its 2011 results to reflect a 3.3 billion euro loss.

ACS

Spanish infrastructure group ACS said on Monday it had signed a deal to sell power lines in Brazil for 423.4 million euros, plus 328.3 million euros of debt.

ACS did not disclose the buyer of the deal, subject to regulatory approval. The Spanish company has been selling assets to cut a large debt pile.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol said on Monday it was introducing a new management structure but stopped short of creating the post of Chief Executive. For more click on [ID:

