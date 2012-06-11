Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANK RESCUE

Euro zone finance ministers rushed Spain into an EU-funded rescue for its debt-stricken banks to pre-empt the threat of a bank run if Greece’s debt crisis flares again but any respite for Madrid and the euro may be short-lived. 

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica has signed an agreement with China Unicom to sell almost half its stake in the company back to China’s No.2 telecom operator, Telefonica said in a stock market notice on Sunday.

Separately, KPN will fire the starting gun on the sale of its Belgian BASE mobile phone business in about two weeks, people familiar with the matter said, as it tries to fend off a bid for the whole group from Carlos Slim’s America Movil .

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on