Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 4:01 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 19 (REUTERS) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BILL AUCTION

Spain’s Treasury will issue between 2 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($2.52 billion-$3.77 billion) of 12 and 18-month debt on Tuesday, with the cost of borrowing expected to rise.

INDITEX

The world’s largest fashion retailer said on Monday it had bought its flagship Zara store in London for 155 million pounds ($242.88 million) from German fund manager Deka.

SANTANDER

Santander said on Monday it would offer a scrip dividend for all four dividend payments for 2012, compared to 3 out 4 of its 2011 payments.

