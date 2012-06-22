Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, June 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spain’s banks will need up to 62 billion euros in capital needs under stressed economic condtions, independent audits presented on Thursday showed.

ABERTIS

Spanish tollway firm Abertis has sold an additional 7 percent stake in satellite operator Eutelsat to China Investment for 385 million euros, financial website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

