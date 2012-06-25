Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

(Adds reports)

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spain’s government is expected to make a formal request to Brussels for up to 100 billion euros in aid for its banking system on Monday.

BANKIA

Troubled Spanish lender Bankia will sell all of its industrial stakes, worth around 3.9 billion euros, apart from the position it holds in domestic insurance firm Mapfre , El Mundo reported, citing sources close to the bank.

INDITEX

Bernstein raises Spanish clothing retailer Inditex to outperform from market perform.

