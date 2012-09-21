FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The Spanish government wants its three biggest banks -- Santander, BBVA and Caixa -- to control 30 percent of the “bad bank” planned to house toxic property assets, financial website El Confidencial said, citing unnamed financial sources.

PRIVATISATIONS

Spanish state railway company Renfe has received interest from firms such as France’s Alstom and Canada’s Bombardier for the privatisation of its mercantile and maintenance divisions, Expansion reported, citing comments by Chairman Julio Gomez Pomar.

NH HOTELES

The Spanish hotel chain has put 12 hotels up for sale in the Netherlands in a move to raise 250 million euros, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.

ENDESA

Spanish energy company Endesa hopes its Latin American unit Enersis will complete a controversial multibillion dollar capital increase during the first quarter of 2013, according to a company presentation on Thursday.

ENAGAS

Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros of a bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.