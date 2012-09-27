FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
September 27, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

Spain’s government will present a draft 2013 budget, which will include an ongoing freeze on civil servant wages.

IBERDROLA

The Spanish power firm is negotiating the sale of a minority stake in Scottish Power’s UK electricity grid, valued at 5.6 billion euros, as part of a move to cut debt, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the talks.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Spain’s public works ministry will cut infrastructure spending by 22 percent next year, Spanish media reported on Thursday, based on calculation made after comments on spending by the minister.

