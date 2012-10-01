Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spanish banks will need a total of 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious economic downturn, an independent report said on Friday, removing a major obstacle in the way of an international bailout for Madrid.

POPULAR

The board of Spain’s Banco Popular has approved a capital hike of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion), a source close to the process said on Sunday, after an audit showed the bank had capital needs up to 3.2 billion euros.

SANTANDER

The Mexican arm of Spain’s Banco Santander said on Friday that the underwriters of its dual-country offering, launched earlier this week, have exercised their greenshoe.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica will kick off the planned listing of part of its German mobile phone business next week with a pitch to investors based on the strength of the local market and a dividend, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

