Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Ford Motor Co
October 12, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

The telcoms operator said it has reached an agreement to sell its Atento call centre business to risk capital firm Bain Capital in a deal worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Separately, Telefonica has completed a financial restructuring of its German O2-branded subsidiary ahead of the unit’s share offer later this month, with over 4 billion euros of cash moved to the Spanish parent, two people familiar with the process said on Thursday.

IBERDROLA

The Spanish power firm will target between 4 billion and 6 billion euros of asset disposals and aim to keep its dividend when it presents 2012-2014 guidance on Oct. 24, El Economista reported, without naming sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
