Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POPULAR, ALLIANZ

Popular’s largest foreign shareholder, Germany’s Allianz, will subscribe to the Spanish bank’s 2.5 billion euro capital hike in order to maintain its 6.3 percent stake, La Vanguardia reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

AUCTION

Spain’s funding costs are set to fall at auction on Thursday after Moody’s affirmed the country’s investment-grade credit rating and as markets expect Madrid to ask for aid soon.

BANKS

Spain has set a 90 billion euro ($118 billion) limit for the size of a bad bank created to take over other financial entities’ toxic real estate assets, a necessary step to obtain European funding for the sector.

BANKINTER

The Spanish mid-sized retail bank is expected to show a 48 percent fall in nine-month net profit from a year ago on Thursday, largely due to writedowns on bad property investments.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica’s German business will pay no tax until 2016 because of certain tax credits, which potentially allow the group to maintain generous dividends and could make its stock market flotation more attractive to investors.

FCC

Spanish builder FCC replaced the head of its central and eastern European unit, Alpine, on Wednesday, three days after the Austria-based unit warned on profits.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on