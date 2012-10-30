Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPANISH BAD BANK, BANKIA Spain on Monday said it would apply steep discounts to property assets transferred into a so-called bad bank and pledged significant returns in a move to lure reluctant investors.

It will initially receive assets from state-rescued banks worth 45 billion euros but is expected to manage assets worth 60 billion euros over time.

Bankia alone will contribute as much as 24.8 billion euros of the assets.

ENAGAS

Spain’s gas distributor Enagas is in negotiations to buy the French pipeline unit TIGF, Expansion reported without citing sources.

BME

Spain’s stock market operator BME is due to report Q3 results after the market close, with net profit expected to fall around 11 percent to 105.5 million euros.

FERROVIAL

Spanish construction company Ferrovial is expected to announce EBITDA of around 665 million euros when it reports Q3 results on Tuesday after the market close.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Deutschland on Monday said a 23 percent stake in the German unit of Telefonica had been placed with investors at 5.60 euros a share, with a total volume of 1.45 billion euros, ahead of its market debut on Oct. 30.

ECONOMY

Spain’s National Statistics Institute will publish the first reading of the country’s gross domestic product for the third quarter, expected by analysts to show a fall of 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis as a recession deepens.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on