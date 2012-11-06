Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

The European Commission is forecasting a 1.5 percent decline in Spanish gross domestic product in 2013, significantly worse than the 0.5 percent contraction pencilled in by the Spanish government, El Pais reported on Tuesday.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Deutschland’s core operating profit rose 14.1 percent in the third quarter as it managed to add clients, while increasing its profitability in one of Europe’s most competitive mobile telecom markets.

GAS NATURAL

Spain’s Gas Natural Fenosa posted an 8.1 percent rise in nine-month core profit on Tuesday as a strong international gas supply business helped compensate for continued weakness in Spanish electricity generation.

SERVICES PMI

The Purchasing Managers Index for the service sector will show how this key part of Spain’s economy fared in October after falling to its lowest level since November 2011 in September.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on