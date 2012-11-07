Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said on Wednesday that it expected to meet year-end targets and reiterated that it would pay a dividend in 2013 after cutting this year’s payout as part of its debt-cutting drive.

ENDESA

Chile-based energy firm Enersis, a subsidiary of Spanish energy company Endesa, scaled back plans late on Tuesday for a controversial capital increase and will now seek to raise up to a quarter less than initially planned.

VODAFONE, ORANGE

The telecommunications companies Vodafone and Orange and private equity company Apax are among the bidders for the country’s fourth-largest phone operator Yoigo, said financial daily Expansion citing unidentified sources.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurance company Mapfre said on Tuesday it had placed 1 billion euros of three-year bonds after the issue was 3.7 times oversubscribed, the latest sign of improving investor sentiment towards southern European issuers.

BANKS

Workers at Spanish bank Banco de Valencia will strike for three hours on Monday to protest plans to cut 400 jobs, a fifth of the staff, unions said. For more click on

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on