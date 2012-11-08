Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AUCTION

Spain will test appetite for its longer-term debt on Thursday for the first time in a year and a half, and decent demand could give it some leeway to delay a request for a European bailout as its borrowing needs for the year would be met.

IAG, VUELING

The International Airlines Group is considering a full takeover of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling while it prepares massive lay-offs at the country’s flag carrier Iberia.

Vueling’s shares were suspended after the market closed.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil major is expected to report on Thursday a 75 percent rise in third-quarter adjusted net profit from a year ago, thanks to production in Libya and Bolivia as well as improved refining margins.

AMADEUS, ENDESA, GAMESA

Also due to report third quarter results on Thursday.