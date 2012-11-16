Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Spanish gas provider Enagas is looking to tie up an alliance with Canadian pension fund Borealis to buy gas network and storage company TIGF, according to Expansion newspaper.

EUROVEGAS

Madrid will lower taxes for casinos at a planned casinos complex to the south of Madrid to 10 percent from 45 percent, according to El Pais.

