Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POWER DEFICIT

The Spanish Treasury has hired six banks - Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutche Bank, HSBC and Santander - to lead state-guaranteed bond auctions to raise 6 billion euros and pay off part of the country’s electricity tariff deficit, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.

REYAL URBIS

Loss-making Spanish real estate group Reyal Urbis said on Tuesday its borrowings outweighed the value of its assets as it pursued talks to refinance around 4 billion euros ($5 billion) of debt.

ACS

German builder Hochtief has appointed a new chief executive to review its strategy, as indebted majority owner ACS pushes to make its takeover pay off.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Tuesday it had raised 400 million Swiss francs ($425.6 million) through a two-part bond sale, the third time the company has tapped bond investors since the summer. [ID:nL5E8MKF9B

IBERIA

Spain’s flagship airline Iberia, owned by IAG and battling low-cost rivals, high-speed trains and deep recession at home, said on Tuesday it needed to cut labour costs by a third to become competitive.