Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
November 22, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial has signed a new shareholders pact which would allow it to sell a further 13.6 percent of its stake in the holding company controlling Britain’s largest airport Heathrow, Expansion reported without citing sources.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander is considering a near-term initial public offering of its American car-financing business, according to a recent report.

ECONOMY

Spain’s Treasury aims to issue from 2.5 billion to 3.5 billion euros in three bonds. Auction results due around 0940 GMT.

