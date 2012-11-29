Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BURGER KING

U.S. fast food chain Burger King is looking for a partner in Spain to open 250-300 new establishments in the next five years, Expansion reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

BANCO POPULAR

Banco Popular fully covered its 2.5 billion euro capital hike the same day the European Commission approved the recapitalisation plan of four nationalised Spanish banks.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it would slash 776 million euros ($1 billion) from its over 50 billion euros of debt after receiving 97 percent uptake in a swap of preference shares for stocks and bonds.