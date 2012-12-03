Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DEFICIT

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said meeting the country’s 6.3 percent deficit target for 2012 would be difficult and he did not rule out seeking a bailout, in an interview published in La Razon newspaper on Sunday [nL5E8N20V9.

MAPFRE, BBVA

Spanish insurers Mapfre MAP.MC and Mutua Madrilena said on Saturday they would invest in the country’s bad bank, while BBVA said it was still studying whether it would invest in the entity.

BANKIA

Nationalised lender Bankia’s share price tumbled 25 percent on Friday because of concerns over banks’ restructuring plans.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica is working on plans to list 10-15 per cent of its Latin American unit, its chief executive Cesar Alierta said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday.

