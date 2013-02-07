Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thurday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, PRISA

Telefonica is studying buying pay-TV branch Digital+ from media group Prisa, online news newspaper elconfidencial.com reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

REPSOL

YPF, the Argentina energy company seized by that country’s government last year, was sued in the United States on behalf of investors who allegedly were not warned of the risks of nationalization before a March 2011 securities offering.

Other defendants include YPF executives and directors; Spain’s Repsol SA, which once had a majority stake in YPF; and the investment banks Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

AUCTION

Political uncertainty over a corruption scandal and concerns over the state of the economy will dampen investor appetite for Spanish bonds at auction on Thursday, with yields seen rising for the first time this year.

SANTANDER

Chrysler Group LLC agreed to make Banco Santander’s U.S. arm its preferred lender for auto loans on Wednesday, enabling financing for a wider range of its clients and dealers.

VUELING, IAG

The International Airline Group said it had ruled out raising a 113 million euros ($153 million) bid to buy out the shares it does not already own in Spanish budget carrier Vueling.

Separately, labour unions called 15 days of strikes in February against Iberia’s planned job and wage cuts.