Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

COLONIAL

The property firm is trying to refinance 3 billion euros of debt with creditors, including borrowings related to toxic assets in its Asentia unit, Expansion reported, citing comments by Chief Executive Pere Vinolas.

IAG

Iberia will present unions on Tuesday a plan to dismiss 4,000 employees under the new labour law with a maximum pay-off of one year’s salary, El Mundo reported, without citing sources.

PRISA

The cash-strapped media group is asking ten soccer clubs to cut the price of their broadcasting rights, El Economista reported, citing unnamed sources close to the company.