Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

In a surprise move, the ruling People’s Party voted late on Tuesday in favour of debating reforms to tough mortgage laws after activists presented a petition with close to 1.5 million signatures.

The so-called ‘bad bank’, Sareb, will on Wednesday take on 15 billion euros ($20 billion) of toxic real estate assets from a second group of banks that have accepted European aid, Cinco Dias reported.

METROVACESA

The real estate developer is looking for a new chief executive officer, Expansion newspaper reported.

AIRPORTS

State-owned airport operator AENA has started the privatisation process of its airports, reported Expansion. It may consider a stock market listing, the paper said.

GAMESA