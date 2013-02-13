FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
February 13, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

In a surprise move, the ruling People’s Party voted late on Tuesday in favour of debating reforms to tough mortgage laws after activists presented a petition with close to 1.5 million signatures.

The so-called ‘bad bank’, Sareb, will on Wednesday take on 15 billion euros ($20 billion) of toxic real estate assets from a second group of banks that have accepted European aid, Cinco Dias reported.

METROVACESA

The real estate developer is looking for a new chief executive officer, Expansion newspaper reported.

AIRPORTS

State-owned airport operator AENA has started the privatisation process of its airports, reported Expansion. It may consider a stock market listing, the paper said.

GAMESA

