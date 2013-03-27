FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
March 27, 2013 / 6:59 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMIC DATA

Spain releases data on Wednesday for retail sales in February. Sales have fallen every month for over two years straight.

Flash inflation data for March, January’s current account and the central government’s February budget deficit will also be released.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica will suspend payments to pension funds for 15 months as part of an agreement with labour unions on cost cuts, Expansion reported citing union sources.

