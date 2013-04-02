FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
April 2, 2013

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

The bank will have to pay around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to Spain’s Deposit Guarantee Fund as a consequence of not taking part in the country’s so-called ‘bad bank’, Expansion newspaper reported.

ABERTIS

The government is finalising the sale of a state-held, 25-percent stake in satellite operator Hispasat to majority shareholder Abertis, El Mundo reported. The deal could be valued at around 240 milllion euros, it cited sources as saying.

ENERGY SECTOR

The Industry Ministry said in an interview with Expansion that an energy reform would be ready by the autumn.

TELECOMS

Sweden’s Teliasonera will not sell its Spanish unit, Yoigo, Expansion reported

ECONOMY

Spain will revise down its economic growth forecast for 2013 next week and seek more time from the European Union to reduce its budget deficit, as a recession cuts deeper than previously expected, a government source told Reuters.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.7784 euros)

