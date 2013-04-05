FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 4 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PESCANOVA

Spanish fishing company Pescanova said early on Friday it will file for insolvency after failing to reach an agreement with its creditors following more than a month of negotiations.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica, Europe’s biggest telecoms operator by revenue, has received a 200 million euro financing facility from the Canadian export agency to buy BlackBerry smartphones and services.

