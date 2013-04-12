FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
April 12, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecom operator Telefonica and Dutch group KPN are set to reopen talks over sharing their mobile networks in Germany, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Spain announces March final consumer prices, expected to have fallen to a rate of 2.4 percent year on year from 2.8 percent in March.

