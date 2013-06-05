FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
June 5, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VUELING

Low-cost airline Vueling will be bigger than Spanish flag carrier Iberia, International Airlines Group boss Willie Walsh tells newspaper Expansion. “In short and medium-haul routes it will definitely be in five years and possible even before, in three years,” Walsh says of the Barcelona-based airline, which IAG took control of in April.

PESCANOVA

Fishing firm Pescanova’s administrator Deloitte is confident the company, which filed for insolvency, will receive 55 million euros ($72 million) from creditors, Cinco Dias reports.

GAS NATURAL

Mexican Carlos Slim, the richest man in the world, could increase his stake in Spanish firm Gas Natural to 3 percent from 0.5 percent, Expansion reports, citing energy sector sources.

