Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

As part of the creation of Spain’s new regulatory overseer, which places competition, energy and telecommunication regulation under one roof, the government has direct power to prevent hostile takeovers of strategic Spanish assets, media reported on Friday citing the official government bulletin.

Strategic assets include nuclear power stations, large coal generators, gas ducts, hydrocarbon storage and refineries, which would put oil company Repsol under potential government protection for the first time.

OHL

OHL Mexico SAB de CV, the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL, said on Thursday it had priced its new stock offering at 29 Mexican pesos per share as it sought to raise more than $500 million.