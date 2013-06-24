Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has agreed to sell its Irish unit O2 for 780 million euros to Hutchison Whampoa subsidiary 3 Ireland, Hutchison said in a statement on Monday.

REPSOL

The board of Spanish oil company Repsol will on Wednesday analyse a proposal by Argentina’s YPF on potential compansation after its expropriation from Repsol, El Pais reported citing sources close to the board.

Repsol shareholder Caixabank has given Repsol until July to reach an agreement with YPF, Expansion reported.

