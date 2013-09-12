Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

BBVA plans to invest 4.5 billion euros in Latin America and Mexico over the next four years, Spanish media reported, citing comments by Chief Executive Angel Cano at a conference in Peru.

IBERDROLA, ACCIONA, ACS

Iberdrola, Acciona and ACS are among the 17 companies shortlisted by the US Army to bid for a total of 1.9 billion euros of wind energy projects, Cinco Dias reported on Thursday.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia without the Spanish group adding to its own substantial debt burden, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Separately, Telefonica said it expects to see an uptick in clients and revenues soon in Spain, which would mark the start of a turnaround in its weak home market.

REPSOL

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spain’s Repsol are interested in acquiring the 11 percent stake in a heavy-crude project that will be left by the exit of Malaysia’s Petronas from the deal’s consortium, Venezuela’s oil minister said on Wednesday.

PESCANOVA

Spanish fishing firm Pescanova, which has filed for insolvency, holds a shareholders meeting to select a new chairman and board of directors.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on