Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

French telecoms firm Orange’s Spanish unit lodges complaint with country’s antitrust agency over tie-up between rivals Telefonica and TeliaSonera’s Yoigo.

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia has delayed a crucial board meeting on strategic options to Oct. 3. Telefonica is the biggest single shareholder and faces a dilemma over how to respond to plans from other investors to leave the Italian firm

REPSOL

The European Union’s General Tribunal upholds fines on Repsol and Cepsa for fixing prices for asphalt from 1991 to 2002.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil firm is ready to spend between $5 billion and $10 billion on a U.S. or Canadian exploration and production company, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ACERINOX

UBX investment bank places 1.91 percent stake in Spanish stainless steel company Acerinox at 8.15 euros per share after accelerated book building.

