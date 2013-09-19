FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
September 19, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

The chief executive of Spanish flag carrier Iberia, Luis Gallego, says in an interview with newspaper Cinco Dias that the priorities for the airline are reaching agreements with unions, taking on low-cost rivals and supporting the airline’s own budget offering, Iberia Express. Gallego adds that the fall in passengers to Madrid’s Barajas airport, where Iberia, EasyJet and Ryanair have all cut services, is not the Spanish airline’s fault. “Iberia is not the problem, it is the solution,” he said.

TELEFONICA

The chairman of Telecom Italia, which Telefonica is the biggest shareholder in, could resign if a capital increase is not agreed for the company at a board meeting on October 3, El Economista reports, citing sources close to Telecom Italia. The report says Chairman Franco Bernabe could threaten resignation at an informal shareholder meeting in Milan on Thursday and adds that Spanish operator Telefonica does not consider a capital increase a priority.

BOND AUCTION

Spain’s Treasury issues between 2 billion euros ($2.67 billion) and 3 billion euros of two bonds due 2016 and 2028 on Thursday.

