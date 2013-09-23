Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

Antonio Vazquez, chairman of Spanish flag carrier Iberia and parent company IAG says in an interview with Expansion that none of the airline’s current problems were caused by its merger with British Airways and that he is confident Iberia can reach an agreement with workers to increase productivity. He says nothing will undo the merger between the British and Spanish airlines, which recently brought low-cost Barcelona-based carrier Vueling into the fold, and adds: “IAG is giving Iberia the oxygen it needs to survive this moment of deep crisis.”

NH HOTELES

Hotel chain NH Hotels is seeking an Asian buyer for its luxury Sotogrande resort, online newspaper El Confidencial reports, citing property market sources.