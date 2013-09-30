Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Spanish airport operator Aena is in advanced talks with its creditors to refinance 12 billion euros of debt to pave the way for a stock market listing next year, Expansion reported on Saturday, without naming sources.

SACYR

Sacyr has signed an agreement to create a motorway company in Chile along with local financial firm LarrainVial worth about $1 billion, Expansion reported on Saturday, without naming sources.

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe is considering resigning at a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, a source close to the situation said, as his plans to relaunch the heavily indebted company may not get enough backing.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on