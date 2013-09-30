FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
September 30, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Spanish airport operator Aena is in advanced talks with its creditors to refinance 12 billion euros of debt to pave the way for a stock market listing next year, Expansion reported on Saturday, without naming sources.

SACYR

Sacyr has signed an agreement to create a motorway company in Chile along with local financial firm LarrainVial worth about $1 billion, Expansion reported on Saturday, without naming sources.

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe is considering resigning at a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, a source close to the situation said, as his plans to relaunch the heavily indebted company may not get enough backing.

