Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
November 1, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol and Chinese refiner Sinopec are stepping up talks over the sale of Repsol’s 30 percent stake in Gas Natural, Expansion newspaper said on Friday.

INDRA

Spanish technology firm Indra posted a 29 percent fall in net profit to 66.6 million euros ($90.5 million) on Thursday, as costs rose.

