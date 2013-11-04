Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Czech investment group PPF could finalise the purchase of Telefonica Czech Republic from Telefonica for 2.5 billion euros on Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the details.

LA SEDA

U.S. investment firm Anchorage is preparing a bid to take over indebted Spanish plastic bottle maker La Seda de Barcelona when it files for creditor protection on Monday, Expansion reported citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

FCC, BANKIA, REALIA

Nationalised lender Bankia and debt-laden builder FCC have hired Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for their jointly-owned property company Realia, website El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing unnamed financial sources.

