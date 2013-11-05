Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH Hoteles, Inditex

The founder and largest shareholder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, is set to sell his 4 percent stake in Spanish hotel group NH Hoteles, which he holds through the group Pontegadea, to Chinese group HNA for 49.55 million euros ($66.94 million), financial daily Expansion reported on Monday, citing market sources. HNA is the main shareholder of NH Hoteles.

JAZZTEL

The Spanish telecoms group is due to post nine-month results before the market opens.

GRIFOLS

The Spanish pharmaceutical group is due to post nine-month results before the market opens. A Reuters poll forecast the company would grow net profit 35 percent to 266 million euros, boosted by overseas revenue.

