Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Piracy
January 17, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BME

Caixabank said after market close on Thursday it would sell its 5 percent stake in the stock market operator through a book-building exercise.

NH HOTELES

Bankia and its parent group BFA said after market close on Thursday they would sell all their 12.6 percent stake in the hotel group.

