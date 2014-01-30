Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, on Thursday fell short of analysts’ expectations as it posted a net profit of 4.37 billion euros ($5.96 billion) for 2013, nearly double what it earned the year before as charges on soured real estate exposures fell.

CATALUNYA BANC

Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB has put Catalunya Banc’s asset management business up for sale, Expansion reported on Thursday.

CAMPOFRIO

Mexico’s Sigma said late Wednesday the European Commission had approved its bid to share ownership of the food group with China’s Shuanghui International Holdings.

