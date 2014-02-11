FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PROSEGUR

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has bought nearly 3 percent of security company Prosegur, his second major investment in a Spanish company after buying 6 percent of builder FCC last year, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

IBERDROLA

Spanish energy company Iberdrola said on Monday it had sold 1.7 percent of its stake in Portuguese utility EDP since Dec. 31, 2013 and has agreed to sell a further 2.9 percent by May 7, 2014.

VODAFONE

Britain’s Vodafone has offered to buy Spain’s largest cable operator Ono from its private-equity owners, two people familiar with the situation said, in a deal that could top 7 billion euros.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

